UMF holds 9th annual Longfellow Young Writer’s Workshop, July 14-20

FARMINGTON - Longfellow, a University of Maine at Farmington young writers’ workshop for all continuing high school students interested in writing, will hold its ninth annual creative writing conference Sunday, July 14 through Saturday, July 20, 2019, on the UMF campus.

A week-long, residential young writers’ summer workshop, Longfellow provides talented high school writers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the writing world. The conference holds small supportive workshops in poetry, nonfiction, screenwriting and fiction taught by distinguished Bachelor of Fine Arts UMF faculty and published authors as well as readers and lecturers from the dynamic local writing community

Students will reside in a campus residence hall under the guidance of campus staff and UMF senior creative writing students. During their time on campus, they will publish a chapbook of personal work, become familiar with the offices of Alice James Books—a nationally acclaimed poetry press, and recreate in the beautiful Maine wild. Cost of the weeklong program is $800, which includes tuition, room/board and fees.

The program is very pleased to continue to offer three full tuition, room and board scholarships:

Sponsored by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, the Ilgenfriz Scholarship is for a female student who is entering her sophomore, junior, or senior year and lives in Maine’s Knox or Waldo Counties. It honors Maine author Elizabeth Ilgenfriz’s life and writing.

Two Michael Macklin Scholarships for Young Maine Writers honoring the memory of Maine poet and educator Michael will be awarded to male or female writers who are residents of Maine.

Additionally, several tuition scholarships are funded by UMF. There is one easy application form where a student can apply for all awards options on the UMF website: http://creativewriting.umf.maine.edu/longfellow/.To be considered for all scholarships, a five-page creative writing sample and 500-word statement of need must be submitted electronically no later May 1, 2019.