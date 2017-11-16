UMF hosts poet Kaveh Akbar as next author in Visiting Writers Series, Nov. 30

FARMINGTON— The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to host poet Kaveh Akbar as the next reader in its notable Visiting Writers Series. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the reading will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public, to be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

In addition to the reading, Akbar will also be leading a workshop Thursday, entitled Mining the Poetic from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Alice James Books located on the UMF campus at 114 Prescott Street. There are limited seats available, please contact Alicia Hynes at alicejamesea@alicejamesbooks.org to sign up.

Akbar’s poems will or have appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, The New York Times, The Nation, Tin House, The Guardian, Ploughshares, FIELD, Georgia Review, PBS NewsHour, Harvard Review, American Poetry Review, Narrative, The Poetry Review, AGNI, New England Review, A Public Space, Prairie Schooner, Virginia Quarterly Review, Poetry International, Best New Poets 2016, Guernica, Boston Review and elsewhere.

His debut full-length collection, “Calling a Wolf a Wolf,” is just out with Alice James in the U.S. and Penguin in the UK, and his chapbook, “Portrait of the Alcoholic,” was published by Sibling Rivalry Press.

The recipient of a 2016 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Pushcart Prize, and the Lucille Medwick Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America, Kaveh was born in Tehran, Iran, and currently lives and teaches in Florida.