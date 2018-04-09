UMF Instrumental Ensembles present a concert of quartets on April 18

FARMINGTON - The UMF Instrumental Ensembles, under the direction of conductor Eric Thomas, will present a program featuring performances by four quartets at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus

The program will begin with a string quartet performing the music of Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809). Haydn, known as the “father of the string quartet,” revolutionized the genre by inventing and perfecting new ideas that made the string quartet into what we know today. It was with Haydn that the string quartet began to be likened to a “conversation” between four individual voices.

There will also be performances from three quartets of wind instruments, starting with a saxophone quartet followed by a clarinet quartet. The final quartet of the evening will be a trombone quartet, playing selections from the music of Jeff Manookian and Ernesto de Curtis.

The Instrumental Ensembles at UMF, led by Thomas, present an open and collaborative model, welcoming performers of all skill levels. Each concert features diverse works in different instrument configurations, all responding to the interests and inclinations of the players. Past concerts have featured a trombone trio, a brass quintet, a string quintet, and a jazz band, in addition to the regular performances of the orchestra and band.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children and UMF students with student I.D.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

For further information, contact Matthew Houston at matthew.houston@maine.edu.