UMF Instrumental Ensembles with Steven Pane, pianist, perform Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ on Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - The UMF Instrumental Ensembles, under the direction of conductor Eric Thomas, will present a program featuring performances by the orchestra and band at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

The program will feature a performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with Steven Pane, UMF professor of music, as the piano soloist. Since its premiere in 1924, Rhapsody in Blue has become one of the most popular and recognizable works of American concert music. Often said to evoke Gershwin’s native New York City, the rhapsody blends classical elements with American jazz sounds into a distinct musical style.

Also included on the program will be Maurice Ravel’s “Boléro,” a piece often heard in film soundtracks and well-known for its enigmatic melody and striking, dance-like rhythms. Rounding out the night will be Julie Giroux’s “Before the Sun,” David Mair’s “A Touch of the Union Jack” and “Concerto for Four Violins” by the baroque composer Georg Philipp Telemann.

The Instrumental Ensembles at UMF, led by Thomas, present an open and collaborative model, welcoming performers of all skill levels. Each concert features diverse works in numerous different configurations, all responding to the interests and inclinations of the players. Past concerts have featured a trombone trio, a brass quintet, a string quintet, and a jazz band, in addition to the regular performances of the orchestra and band.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children and UMF students with student I.D.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

For further information, contact Matthew Houston at matthew.houston@maine.edu.