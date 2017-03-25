UMF invites young writers to one-of-a-kind Longfellow workshop

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington once again invites young writers to apply for its Longfellow Young Writer’s Workshop to be held Sunday, July 16 through Saturday, July 22, on the UMF campus.

The only weeklong young writers’ summer workshop in New England, Longfellow provides talented high school writers with the opportunity to work with expert UMF faculty and published authors as students immerse themselves in the writing world.

It is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program— the only BFA in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England.

Longfellow holds small supportive workshops in poetry, nonfiction, screenwriting and fiction taught by distinguished UMF faculty and guests. Students will publish a chapbook of student work, recreate in the beautiful Maine wild and reside in a campus residence hall under the guidance of campus staff and UMF senior creative writing students. The weeklong program is $800, which includes tuition, room/board and fees.

Joining UMF’s creative writing faculty will be guest faculty, as well as readers and lecturers from the local writing community, including:

David Bersell—Memoirist and UMF graduate

Sarah Braunstein—Novelist and Maine author

Wesley McNair—Former Maine State Poet Laureate and UMF Writer in Residence

William Giraldi—Novelist and senior fiction editor for AGNI

Students can apply online at http://www2.umf.maine.edu/creativewriting/longfellow/.

The UMF Longfellow program is especially pleased this year to announce the new Ilgenfriz Scholarship made possible through a partnership with the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. This award honors Maine author and MWPA member Elizabeth Ilgenfriz’s life and writing. It will provide full tuition and board to a female student who is entering her sophomore, junior or senior year and lives in Maine’s Knox or Waldo Counties.

Individuals who apply are automatically eligible for the Michael Macklin Scholarship for Young Maine Writers (awarded to male or female writers who are residents of Maine) sponsored by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, and several tuition scholarships funded by UMF.

To be considered for all scholarships, a five-page creative writing sample and 500-word statement of need must be submitted electronically with your application no later than May 1.