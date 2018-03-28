UMF presents the inspiring sounds of the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus on March 31

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center is excited to present the inspiring sounds of the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus. This international choral group brings together refugee children from around the world to share their music and stories of their homelands and the experience of being a refugee in Maine.

The concert takes place at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., Saturday, March 31, in the performance space in the the Emery Community Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus recently performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York City.

The chorus was founded and is directed by Con Fullam, award-winning producer, musician and songwriter, who combined his passion for music with a deep concern for the effect of world issues on children. Fullam is interested in giving Farmington-area youth the opportunity to hear these stories and discover a human connection with the experiences of these young refugees.

War-torn villages, bloodshed, refugee camps, famine and political turmoil were devastating realities for many of these young singers before being embraced by the warmth, companionship and harmony that Pihcintu provides.

The power of survival eases but never erases the memory of unthinkable atrocities, physical danger and personal tragedy. Portland, Maine, an ever-expanding international resettlement community, was fertile ground to bring together children from diverse backgrounds to sing as one.

This unique chorus of young women from Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Viet Nam, British West Indies, and Zambia, along with children whose families have been here for generations, have formed a powerful and permanent bond.

Through the healing power of music, these vulnerable, yet brave, young women have learned to trust, hope and laugh again. The children and their music are transformative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience and they touch the hearts of all who hear them.