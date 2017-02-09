UMF presents unique curated Prism Concert series

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to present a unique series of Prism Concerts entitled "Lyric Time: Chopin's Ballades and John Keats' Odes." Curated by Kristen Case, UMF associate professor of English, and Steven Pane, UMF professor of music, these concerts feature a collaborative performance of classical and contemporary music combined with informal literary discussion.

The Prism Concerts include:

Lyric Time I: Chopin Ballades 1 and 3 and Keats' "Ode to a Grecian Urn" at 11:45a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, Emery Performance Space

Lyric Time ll: Ballades Acoustic & Electroacoustic with Michael Diffin at 11:45 a.m., Friday, March 3, Emery Performance Space

Lyric Time lll: Chopin Ballades 3, 4 and Keats' "Ode to Melancholy" at 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall

Lyric Time lV: Ballades & Odes with poet Dan Beachy-Quick at 11:45 a.m., Friday, April 14, Emery Performance Space

The Prism Concerts are sponsored by the UMF Division for the Arts. These mid-day concerts are open to the public with donations gratefully accepted at the door.