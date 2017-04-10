UMF professor launches new collection of poetry

FARMINGTON - Jeffrey Thomson, award-winning poet and author, is celebrating the launch of his new book, “The Belfast Notebooks” (salmonpoetry, 2017) with an author’s reading and signing Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Devaney, Doak and Garrett bookstore. The event is free and open to the public.

The Belfast Notebooks traces a poet’s journey deep into a country where “the wine tastes of jasmine and history” as it evokes layers of violence, memory and community. Ranging across Northern Ireland through Italy, Spain, Morocco and back home to Maine, these poems from Jeffrey Thomson’s fifth full-length collection engage myth and classical art just as easily as they riff on rock music and street murals. They are raucous and rowdy and love a good pint.

Full of the history everyone knows and the legends no one speaks, this book feels at once intimate and sweeping, personal and limitless, written by a citizen of the wounded city where the scar of memory lingers and is healed.

According to Christian Barter, Maine poet and Poet Laureate of Acadia National Park, “The weave of the writing is seamless, the vision moving, the stakes nothing short of how we can live together.”

Thomson is a poet, memoirist, translator, and editor, and is the author of multiple books including his 2015 memoir, “fragile,” the poetry collection “Birdwatching in Wartime,” “The Complete Poems of Catullus: an Annotated Translation,” and “From the Fishouse.” He has been an NEA Fellow; the Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in Creative Writing at the Seamus Heaney Poetry Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland; and the Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is currently a professor of creative writing at the University of Maine at Farmington.