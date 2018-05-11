UMF proudly hosts ‘Art Explorations: Mt. Blue High School Student Exhibition’ and May 17-June 1

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce the “Art Explorations: Mt. Blue High School Student Exhibition” will be on display at the Emery Community Arts Center Thursday, May 17 through Friday, June 1, 2018.

An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 17. The show is free and open to the public.

The Mt. Blue High School show is a local highlight of the Emery Flex Gallery and embraced by the campus and community. This year, the Emery Community Arts Center is thrilled to collaborate with two new high school art teachers, Pamela Chernesky and Nienke Adamse.

“In my classes, students focus on demonstrating proficiency of the art standards to create unique and interesting compositions,” said Chernesky. “MBHS Art Explorations showcases risk-taking and creativity by both introductory Art students as well as advanced artists from Clay, Advanced Clay, 2D/3D, Drawing, Advanced Art and Portfolio classes.”

The exhibit includes work of at least 50 students from grades 9-12. Close to 20 students will have individual displays of their work in Emery’s Flex Gallery. In addition, areas outside the gallery will have student work grouped by class assignment.

“As an art teacher I like to teach my students the basic elements of art and principles of design through a variety of two and three dimensional assignments and materials,” said Adamse. “The students choose from a list of categories and mediums to express their title in an artwork.”

In addition, some of the students have been working on their concentration---a personal visual research project in which they explore a visual concept, theme, idea or technique.

The MBHS Student Art Exhibition is sponsored by the Emery Community Arts Center.