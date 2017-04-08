UMF senior art students present thesis exhibition ‘Five to Nine’ from April 13–May 13

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to present “Five to Nine,” a thesis exhibition by UMF graduating senior art students. The show will run from April 13–May 13, 2017, at both the UMF Art Gallery and the Emery Community Arts Center.

An opening reception at both venues will take place from 5 to 7pm, April 13. The exhibits are free and open to the public.

Both galleries will showcase the work of James Corcoran from Upton; D.T. Shane Cynewski from Shirley, Mass.; Laura E. Dickey from Searsport; Gabrielle Ganiere from Berwick; Tim Stokes from Auburn and Corey Wallace from Poland Spring.

Five to Nine exhibits a collection of works that range conceptually through the humanization of strangers, deconstruction of nostalgia, the search for meaning, exploration of the uncanny, reflexivity of form and representation, and the exposure of consumption as an apathetic mechanism.

Mediums include photography; film; sculpture from found objects and fabrics; animation; and drawings that use charcoal, wood, paint, and string. Together, this work creates an immersive environment that reintroduces the audience to the world they thought they knew.

The 2017 senior art exhibit is sponsored by the UMF Division of the Arts.

The UMF Art Gallery is located at 246 Main Street in Farmington, behind the UMF Admission Office. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Sarah Maline, UMF Art Gallery director, at maline@maine.edu or 207-778-1062

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy Street, adjacent to UMF Merrill Hall. The Emery Flex Space Gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.