UMF student-directed One Act Play Festival is April 21-23

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present its annual student-directed and produced One Act Play Festival at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23. A mix of comedy and drama, this festival is a vibrant representation of what UMF has to offer.

Performances will be held at the UMF Alumni Theater and are open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students with I.D. Box office opens one hour before the performance with tickets available.

A creative student collaboration, the UMF One Act Play Festival is directed and produced by the Theater 377 class. These student directors are aided by student volunteers both on stage and off.

Kaylee Pickering, from Belfast, and Madison Uliano, from Bar Harbor, serve as co-stage managers. Uliano also is costume designer for the productions.

Festival Schedule:

“Impromptu” by Tad Mosel

Directed by Steffon Gales (Roxbury, Mass.)

Production Assistant: Hope Lash (Waldoboro)

Cast: Astra Pierson (Farmington), Matthew Dotson (Boerne, Texas), Tucker Atwood (Embden), Chloe Hoecker (Boothbay Harbor)

“Home Free!” by Lanford Wilson

Directed by Jonas Maines (Portland)

Production Assistant: Sydney Gustafson (Rockland)

Cast: Julie Guerra (Falmouth) and Tucker T. Tardif (Gray)

Intermission with concessions provided by Student Theatre UMF

“The Boundary” by Tom Stoppard and Clive Exton

Directed by Konner Wilson (Dexter)

Production Assistant: Isabel Robertson (Cape Elizabeth)

Cast: Brock Bubar (Etna), Declan Attaway-Murphy (Portland), Izzy Bailey (Fairfield), Cody Campbell (Lisbon)

“Greetings from the Moon”

Written and Directed by Zack Peercy (Farmington)Production Assistant: Jaynee Goddard (Jefferson)

Cast: Hailey Craig (Trenton) and Kristine Sarasin (Plaistow, N.H.)

These productions are sponsored by Theatre UMF, the on campus student theater organization and the UMF Department of the Visual and Performing Arts.