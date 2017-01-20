UMF to host Maine Short Film Festival 2017 featuring art professors’ winning video on Feb. 2

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce that “Occasionally,” a short film by Dawn Nye and Katrazyna Randall, UMF associate professors of art, has been selected as a 2017 winning film by the Maine Film and Video Association.

Nye and Randall’s film, along with 13 other winning films, will be screened as part of the Maine Short Film Festival 2017 in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2.

The screening will feature a time for questions by the audience with filmmakers and jurors. Admission at the door is $5, $3 for UMF students with I.D.

“Occasionally” is based on the imagined experience of the sailors aboard the submarine Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in 2000. It explores the ideas of faith in a system, a structure, a relationship, a concept and the knowledge we believe we contain.

“Though our work is usually screened in gallery exhibitions and new media art festivals, we are delighted to have our video chosen by the Maine Film and Video Association to be screened with such great work from around the state,” said Nye.

According to the MFVA, the Maine Short Film Festival is a celebration of Maine, its land, its people and its creative soul. It highlights Maine artists, fishermen, boat builders, wilderness guides, transgender people and youth in all genres. The festival is touring 12 theaters from December 2016 through May 2017 throughout Maine.

The MFVA is a trade association made up of an active group of production companies, film and video professionals, TV stations, students, actors, musicians, writers, crew members, and others who are interested in working together to create better business opportunities and educational and networking opportunities for the people working in this industry in Maine.

For more info on the Maine Film and Video Association and each of the winning films can be found at http://www.mainefilm.org.

Sponsored by the UMF Emery Community Arts Center.