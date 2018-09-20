UMF Visiting Writer Series begins Sept. 27

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington BFA in Creative Writing program presents fiction author, Kate Christensen, as the first reader for 2018-19 in its popular Visiting Writers Series. This year is the 30th anniversary of the Series. Christensen will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Kate Christensen is the author of seven novels, including “The Great Man,” which won the 2008 PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction, and, most recently, “The Last Cruise.”

She is also the author of two culinary memoirs, “Blue Plate Special” and “How to Cook a Moose,” which won the 2016 Maine Literary Award for Memoir. Her essays, stories, and reviews have appeared in many periodicals, including Tin House, The Baffler, Vogue, Elle, Bon Appetit, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Food and Wine. She lives with her husband and dog in Portland, Maine.

More Information on the UMF Creative Writing Program

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors. Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Beloit Poetry Journal, a distinguished poetry publication since 1950; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry publishing house.