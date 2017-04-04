UMF Visiting Writer Series hosts acclaimed poet Dan Beachy-Quick on April 13

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present award-winning poet, author and Guggenheim fellow Dan Beachy-Quick as the next reader in its notable Visiting Writers Series. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the reading will take place at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public, to be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Beachy-Quick is the author of five books of poetry, “North True South Bright” (2003), “Spell” (2004), “Mulberry” (2006), “This Nest, Swift Passerine” (2009) and “Circle's Apprentice” (2011, winner of the Colorado Book Award in Poetry).

He is also the author of “Whaler’s Dictionary” (2008) a book of interlinked meditations on Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” and “Wonderful Investigations: Essays, Meditations and Tales” (2012). Two book-length collaborative projects are also available: “Conversitie”s (2012, with Srikanth Reddy) and “Work from Memory” (2012, with Matthew Goulish).

According to Lyn Hejinian, poet essayist and publisher, “Over the course of six critically acclaimed books—including a compelling meditation on Moby-Dick—Dan Beachy-Quick has established himself as “one of America’s most significant young poets.”

His poems have appeared widely in such journals as The Boston Review, The New Republic, Fence, Poetry, Chicago Review, VOLT, Colorado Review, and New American Writing. His essays and reviews have appeared in The Southern Review, The Poker, The Kenyon Review, The New York Times, The Denver Quarterly, Interim and elsewhere.

He is the recipient of a Lannan Foundation Residency and has been a finalist for the Colorado Book Award, The William Carlos Williams Award, and the PEN/USA Literary Award in Poetry.