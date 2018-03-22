UMF Visiting Writer Series hosts reading by award-winning author Ottessa Moshfegh, March 29

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present award-winning American author Ottessa Moshfegh as the next reader in its notable Visiting Writers Series. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the reading will take place at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, March 29, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public, to be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Moshfegh is a fiction writer from New England. Her first book, “McGlue, a novella,” won the Fence Modern Prize in Prose and the Believer Book Award. “Eileen,” her first novel, was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Man Booker Prize, and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for debut fiction.

Her short stories have been published in The Paris Review, The New Yorker, Granta, and have earned her a Pushcart Prize, an O. Henry Award, the Plimpton Prize, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “Homesick for Another World,” her short story collection, was recently a finalist for The Story Prize.

Her next book, “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” a novel, is due out in July. She lives in Southern California.