UMF Visiting Writer Series spotlights Mark Jude Poirier on Oct. 19

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Visiting Writers Series proudly presents Mark Jude Poirier, screenwriter and American novelist and short story author, as the next reader in the popular program. Brought to campus by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, Poirier will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The reading is free and open to the public, to be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

The films Poirier has written—“Smart People,” Goats,” and “Hateship Loveship”—have played at Sundance, Toronto, The American Film Festival in Deauville, Nantucket, Chesapeake, MoMA and in theaters all over the world.

His novels and stories have been recognized as New York Times Notable Books of the Year, Barnes and Noble Discover Picks, and have won him a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from The James Michener Society and The Maytag Foundation.

He began his screenwriting career with a Chesterfield Screenwriting Fellowship from Paramount Pictures. He lives in New York City but serves as a Briggs-Copeland Lecturer on English at Harvard, where he teaches creative writing.