UMF welcomes Bread and Puppet Theater to Emery Community Arts Center

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Emery Community Arts Center, UMF Arts Division and Temple Stream Theater are excited to welcome the world-renowned Bread and Puppet Theater to campus for a performance of “Faust 3.”

One of the longest-running, nonprofit, self-suporting theater companies in the U.S., the Bread and Puppet Theater uses performance to protest the most urgent political issues of our time.

The performance will begin with a musical greeting by the Bread and Puppet String Band and conclude with the serving of the company’s famous, free sourdough rye bread and aioli.

As thematically and formally diverse as Goethe's Faust 1 and 2, Bread and Puppet’s Faust 3 draws the audience through a dreamlike succession of scenes from refugee migration, to the pervasivness of guns, the daily experience of factory workers, the rebellion of prisoners and the adoration of the sun.

The company is directed by Peter Schumann who founded the theater company in 1963 on New York City’s Lower East Side. In 1974 it moved to a farm in Glover in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where a 140-year old hay barn was transformed into a museum for veteran puppets.

The show is April 30 at 7 p.m. in the Emery Arts Center. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for students and seniors. Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” including books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press will be for sale at the performance.