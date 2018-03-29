Union Hall music line up

VIENNA - Throughout the year Union Hall members have been meeting and preparing for the new 2018 season. After a long winter the doors to the Union Hall will open on April 7 to a wonderful show featuring the area’s own local performers.

Kicking off this first show will be a duo called Hurry Down Sunshine consisting of Brian Kavanah and Stan Davis, playing jazz standards, the blues, love songs, and other songs about life. Brian’s singing, Stan’s storytelling, and the two guitars weave a tapestry of complex, ever-changing music. The music combines deep, emotional vocals and improvised acoustic guitar melodies.

Next up local guitarist and singer Maxine Marquis performs an eclectic mix. Maxine also teaches art.

Finally after the break Steve Richardson, John Whitney and Hank Washburn will be playing many originals by Steve.

Steve explains of this group “Route 41 Revisited started as an idea I had that many of the songs I have written didn’t work well with a traditional Rock and Roll Band. I was looking for another way to present these songs. Many of the songs work in a solo act but I was looking for something different when I met Hank Washburn. Hank is a gifted musician who can play many different string instruments and he has a great ear for finding the exact right notes to play. It wasn’t long before we had John Whitney playing bass and to my ear some of my songs finally got the treatment they deserved. We play a variety of acoustic and electric instruments and let the song dictate what sounds best. I hope you enjoy the music.”

John and Steve also play with the Ice Out Band. Hank plays with the Racket Club Band and Irish band called Dromore Bay Celtic Music.

This inspiring show is on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Union Hall. Tickets are $10.00.

Looking ahead at the Union Hall events:

May 19 - Saturday - Katahdin Valley Boys

June 23 - Saturday - Porch Party Mamas

July 7 - Saturday - Capitol City Improv

July 26-28 - Thursday-Saturday - Historical Society Plays

August 6 - Monday - Village Harmony

August 11 - Saturday - Aztec Two-Step

August 25 - Saturday -Folklorica - Mexican Dance

September 1- Saturday - Bearnstow Resident Dance

September 8 - Saturday - Novel Jazz

November - Fall Feast - fund raising dinner

December 15 - Saturday - Winter Revels