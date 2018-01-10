University of Maine women’s a cappella group to perform on Jan. 17

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine a cappella group Renaissance will be performing in concert on Wednesday evening Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus. The concert is to benefit the new chapter of the Mt. Blue High School Tri-M Music Honors Society; admission will be by donation.

Renaissance is a women's auditioned a cappella vocal ensemble that performs a wide variety of choral music including contemporary pop vocal styles. Performing with the ensemble is Jillian Conant, a 2017 Mt. Blue High School graduate who is majoring in Media Studies, as well as a Pre-Medicine minor at UMaine.