Upcoming films at RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY - A film of the summer production of "The RFA Addams Family" will be shared with the public on the big screen at Lakeside Theater during two shows on Friday, Jan 13 at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Saturday, Jan 14 at 2 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations will be accepted. The play is a production of Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The movie Deep Water Horizon will be screened on Friday and Saturday, Jan 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. Shows are $5 and we’ll be poppin’ the popcorn. RFA Lakeside Theater is located at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. Call 864-5000 for more information.