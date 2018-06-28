Van Morrison tribute band coming to Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is celebrating their 50th year of presenting and promoting the arts in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Join your friends and neighbors on July 12th for an evening to support this organization. The evening begins with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 PM, followed by delicious dessert reception with cash bar, and then the final event: a concert featuring Moondance at the Theater.

Rock and roll doesn’t get any better than Van Morrison – and Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next. The concert is sponsored in part by ENS Associates.

All proceeds go toward the important work the RFA has been doing in their community for 50 years: providing creative outlets such as the Community Chorus, live theater productions and the new Gallery; enriching the lives of young people with programs like CASA, student lessons in the arts, youth arts camps, school programs and scholarships; and many other programs. To reserve your seat and support the arts in the next 50 years visit rangeleyarts.org and click on BUY TICKETS.