Variety show at Lakeside Theater to benefit Wilhelm Reich museum

RANGELEY - On Monday August 19 from 6:30 p.m to 9 p.m. a variety show at Lakeside Theater will feature The Moose Creek Cloggers from Phillips a performance that includes a wide variety of music and special programs to meet the interests and needs of the audience. The group has performed in a wide variety of venues including Skowhegan Fair, Farmington Fair, Hinckley School Christmas Festival of Trees, Harmony Fair, Wilton Blueberry Festival, Farmington Strawberry Festival, Strong Bicentennial, Kingfield Alumni Banquet, private celebrations, Grange programs, nursing homes and senior facilities in a six county area. Singer Charlie Bruce from Stratton, who does oldies by Ernest Tubb, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Hank Williams, Jud Strunk , John Denver, and more, Master of Ceremonies and singer Victoria Burbank, from Lexington, who does songs by the Judds, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and others.

Admission costs $10.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 and under. For more information, call or e-mail the museum office at 864-3443, or wilhelmreichmuseum@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door of Lakeside Theater. Funds raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.