Vera Trafton to exhibit work at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - Vera Hagemann Trafton will be the featured artist in August at SugarWood Gallery. An open house reception will be held Friday, Aug. 3.

Trafton lives in Exeter, NH, but spends much of the summer in the home she designed for herself and her husband in Phillips.

"During a year I was fortunate enough to live in Rome I spent many hours studying the marvelous mosaic floors in the city’s great churches. Great areas of dark color – green serpentine and red porphyry – are wound about by delicate bands made up of small pieces of natural stones cut into squares, triangles and other geometric shapes. The delicate bands weave about within the design, giving the eye paths to follow. Seen as a whole the designs often resemble rugs laid out for the reception of honored guests in a great house."

"To see the designs properly I let my eye move over the lively surfaces of the designs, finding colors and elements in various configurations. It felt like exercise for the eye and mind and made for a satisfying combination of action and rest. This is the way I look at a painting, my garden, a fallen leaf, a dragonfly or moth."

"I delight in walking in my garden, on the roads and in the woods here in Maine, always with my camera, and find looking at natural beauty to be the same restful but exciting experience that I found during hours spent in museums or sitting sketching on my folding stool among the mosaics in S. Maria Maggiore or S. Maria in Aracoeli."

An open house reception will be held Friday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. Trafton’s work will be on display throughout the month of August for the public to view and purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 AM to 4 PM.

To see more of Vera’s work, go to http://www.sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/vera-trafton