Vera’s Iron and Vine reopens in new location

FARMINGTON - An official Maine Made shop- Vera's Iron and Vine- is slated to re-open this week in a new location on Broadway. Featuring over 30 local artisans and craftspeople, the Feb. 11 “soft” opening will celebrate the store's two year anniversary with an official opening on March 3.

Vera's Iron and Vine was originally opened on Front Street by Vera Johnson in 2018 as a place for the artist to sell her own "raw and bucolic" work. Johnson works primarily with reclaimed materials such as barn siding, tin roofing, and random rusty bits she finds around Maine. Her purchase of copper roofing from the Maine Statehouse Dome kindled her newest passion for designing one of a kind, historical pieces of artful jewelry. Johnson's jewelry can be found at River Roads Gallery in Skowhegan, Belfast Harbor Artisans in Belfast, Waterfall Arts holiday fundraiser, and Coplin Co-op in Stratton. Some of her mixed media art and furnishings can be found at Salt and Pepper and Sugar too in Wilton, The FlyRod Crosby House in Phillips and the yearly Sugarloaf homecoming show.

With a new venture ahead, Vera's Iron and Vine will be co-owned by Johnson and John Nichols.

For over 50 years Nichols has had a passion for woodworking and for 10 years he's been supplying several stores across Maine with his unique product including Lisa Marie's Made in Maine in Bath and the Old Port, Attic Heirlooms in Damariscotta, A Serendipity Moment in Livermore Falls, Country Primitives Decor in Farmington with products and Cabinetry at Mixed Up in Farmington. Nichols also sells at craft shows around the area. His unique approach and the ability to see the undiscovered beauty in wood that others would discard helps him to create visions of pure art, specializing in all things made of wood.

The new Broadway location will offer a diverse variety of locally hand crafted items including, home furnishings, garden whimsy, jewelry, photography, cards, wearable art, fine art, plus creations re- purposed into something new, fun and functional. There will also be space for workshops and classes, and launching new collaborations. Local artists who wish to show and sell their work are encouraged to stop in and bring samples of their work.

Vera's Iron and Vine is an official Maine made store and a member of the Maine Craft Association and Upcountry Artists. More information can be found at www.verajohnson.net, or social media at Facebook at verasironandvine and Instagram @verasironandvine. For more information contact Vera Johnson verajohnson@zoho.com or John Nichols johnschipofftheoldblock@gmail.com.