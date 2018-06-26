Vera’s Iron and Vine to offer reclaimed copper art workshop

FARMINGTON - The following classes will be offered by Vera's Iron and Vine.

Kids copper foil embossing

Using a chosen design or your own simple drawing, we will create beautiful embossed creations. You will take home a 5”x5” design to finish as you wish. You can frame or mount on barnwood or any application of your choice.

Use any combination of patterns to create a beautiful one of a kind piece.

Kids from ages 6-99 will enjoy this class and can create with as much or as little detail as they wish.

$25 per child or $45 for 2 parent/child welcome

All Materials included. If you would like to have a darkening patina applied, you will need to leave the finished pieces and pick up the work at a later time.

When: Wednesday July 11 and Wednesday July 18

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Vera's Iron and Vine on Front Street

RSVP required, maximum Limit 8

Reclaimed copper workshop/Copper cuffs in the smithy

I'll supply the aged patina copper from the State House dome and you bring your creative ideas. Previous projects have included but not been limited to Bracelets, earrings, cuffs, necklace pieces and more. You'll get a 10"x 4" piece to create with.

Size of project is limited, but we can discuss extra costs if you have a big idea.

$45 per person includes materials. Must sign release of liability form. Snacks provided.

When: July 8 or 22

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: East Dixfield. Directions provided upon payment.

RSVP required, maximum limit 6

Vera's Iron and Vine is located at 155 Front Street and is open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for classes go to www.verajohnson.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ironandvinevera/