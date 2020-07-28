Virtual author gives talk on self-publishing

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - On Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., join Nancy Marshall, the PR Maven® and author of GROW YOUR AUDIENCE, GROW YOUR BRAND for an interactive author talk on Zoom. Nancy will explain what a personal brand is and how it can help you define who you are and how you are perceived by others in your personal and professional life. She will talk about growing your personal brand through traditional and digital networking methods. She will talk about her career path, including her deep roots in Maine that have become an integral part of her personal brand. She will also touch on many other subjects and stories from her new book, GROW YOUR AUDIENCE, GROW YOUR BRAND.

As the author of two books, including her first book, PR WORKS!, Nancy will talk about the self-publishing process and share some tips, including how to get your book listed on Amazon. During the 45-minute conversation, she will share actionable advice for business owners to promote themselves in a cost-effective way to grow their audience and their brand. Nancy will also answer questions from the attendees.

To pre-register for the Zoom video author talk, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FvPUb4EtSpKkZ7cPTZvI9Q