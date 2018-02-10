Vocal artists explore sounds at Emery Arts Center Feb. 14

FARMINGTON - Come listen to the interplay between two amazing vocal artists as they explore the uttered sounds of the mouth and vocal chords at the Emery Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Chen and Minton have been performing as a duo for more than a decade with concerts/tours across Europe, China, Argentina and Brazil. Their duo album, By the Stream, was released by SUBROSA in 2013.

For most of the last forty years, Phil Minton has been working as an improvising singer in groups, orchestras and situations, in various locations worldwide. Some composers have written pieces that especially employ his extended vocal techniques and improvisations. He has a quartet with Veryan Weston, Roger Turner and John Butcher and ongoing duos with all the above. http://www.philminton.co.uk/

Over the past 15 years, Audrey Chen's predominant focus has been her solo work, joining together the extended and inherent vocabularies of the cello, voice and analog electronics. In the last few years, she has more recently begun to shift back towards the exploration of the voice as a primary instrument, delving even more deeply into her own version of narrative and non-linear storytelling. Chen has performed across Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the USA. Since 2011, she relocated to Berlin, Germany from Baltimore, MD USA and continues to maintain an active international touring schedule. http://www.audreychen.com/