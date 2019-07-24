Wanda Thomas at SugarWood Gallery

FARMIGNTON - Farmington resident Wanda Thomas debuts Friday, Aug. 2 at SugarWood Gallery.

Wanda Thomas is a retired school teacher at Jay for 30 years and a substitute teacher for Farmington for four years. She took acrylic painting classes in Arizona two years ago and found she really liked it.

Wanda is married to husband Ken, her frame maker. They have four adult children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandkids.

An Open House Reception will be held Friday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.