Ways to get involved with the Rangeley Friends of the Arts

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is always looking for a fresh set of hands and the jobs are many and varied - from a months-long project to a single day. Looking to get involved? Bring your talent to us - even if it's using a screw gun! To volunteer in any capacity, please contact us via email at rangeleyarts@gmail.com or call 207-864-5000.

For more information about the specifics of each of the categories below, click on “Get Involved” at rangeleyarts.org.

Actors/Singers/Dancers - Community Theater can’t happen without our COMMUNITY! We depend on volunteers regardless of experience level. Seasoned performer or newbie – all are welcome to audition and will perform under an experienced director and production team. We are also always looking for new singers for the Rangeley Community Chorus, which presents three concerts each year.

Musicians - Experienced musicians are needed for our annual musical production usually slated for early July.

Set Design & Construction - Needed to help build and paint sets for theater productions.

CASA - Volunteers are needed to help with our free after-school program: CASA – Creative After School Arts – for 4th through 12th grade students.

Volunteers on a short-term basis are also needed in these additional areas: stage management & backstage crew, light engineers/sound engineers, wardrobe/costuming, makeup and hair, props, ushers/concessions/bar tenders, art gallery docent, Box Office, mailings & general office help.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.