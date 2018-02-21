Franklin Countys First News

Weld library hosting Robin Jordan on March 6

Posted by • February 21, 2018 •

Robin Jordan

WELD - The Weld Free Public Library will be hosting Robin Jordan of Robin’s Flower Pot on Tuesday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

Jordan will give an overview of her business, the services it provides, what’s new for plants and will answer any questions the audience might ask about their gardening dilemmas. Glorious photos of blooms at the Flower Pot will serve as a backdrop for her visit.

Refreshments will be served.

The library is located at 25 Church Street in Weld.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives