Weld library hosting Robin Jordan on March 6

WELD - The Weld Free Public Library will be hosting Robin Jordan of Robin’s Flower Pot on Tuesday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

Jordan will give an overview of her business, the services it provides, what’s new for plants and will answer any questions the audience might ask about their gardening dilemmas. Glorious photos of blooms at the Flower Pot will serve as a backdrop for her visit.

Refreshments will be served.

The library is located at 25 Church Street in Weld.