Western Maine Art Group to hold First Friday Reception on Oct. 2

NORWAY - The Western Maine Art Group begins its autumn season with First Friday Reception Oct. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception will be held in the backyard of the Main Street Gallery, 426 Main Street. The gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in western Maine.

Featured at the Main Street Gallery in October are the paintings of Garrick Grant, Western Maine Art Group’s Artist of the Month.

"I strive to capture a feeling or tell a story when I paint, and hopefully both objectives are achieved," Grant said. "A good composition is essential. For me, art is about relationships; the relationships of space, color, form, and rhythm, chief among them. Creating depth is important to me, and I use contrast, interplay of warm and cool colors, and atmospheric depth in landscapes."

The Main Street Gallery is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m..

Please join the Western Maine Art Group in celebrating this event. For more information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG visit westernmaineartgroup.org and facebook: Main Street Gallery. Its galleries are free and open to the public.