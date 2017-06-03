Western Maine Storytelling brings workshops and story swaps

“We never tell stories at home anymore!” The members of Western Maine Storytelling hear this lament over and over again, and they are on a crusade to reverse the trend.

Western Maine Storytelling has started the crusade by sponsoring A Community Celebration of Stories, a series of workshops and informal story swaps in Livermore Falls, Wilton, Farmington, and Rangeley.

On May 18, storyteller Jo Radner gave a free workshop, “How to Recall and Tell Our Family Stories,” at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. The participants enjoyed the workshop; one was surprised “how prompts, sometimes just one word, brought back a flood of memories.”

As a follow up, participants in the workshop at Treat Memorial Library were invited to come back and tell their tales. “Sharing Our Stories: A Community Celebration” was held on June 1, at Treat Memorial Library. The story swap was free and open to the public.

The schedule for upcoming workshops and story swaps is:

June 15: Workshop at Wilton Free Public Library, 104 Main Street, Wilton, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

June 17: Workshop at Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, Farmington, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

June 29: Story swap at Wilton Free Public Library, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 8: Story swap at Farmington Public Library, 10 a.m. -to 11:30 a.m.

August 29: Workshop at Rangeley Public Library, 7 Lake Street, Rangeley, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

September 9: Story swap at Rangeley Public Library, 10 a.m. tp 11:30 a.m.

A grand finale storytelling event will be held in Farmington on October 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the University of Maine at Farmington, The Landing, Olsen Student Center, 111 South Street. More details will be available later.

Aimed at adults, the free workshop will benefit anyone interested in investigating or remembering past events, writing memoirs, researching family history, or simply developing habits of meaningful conversation. Participants will leave with new ideas, new stories, and a handout on techniques and resources.

Participants will learn foolproof ways to mine their own memories and interview their relatives for engaging stories. In pairs and small groups they will practice finding, developing, and telling their own tales.

“No one will be on the spot to perform but I guarantee that everyone will remember stories they want to share informally,” Radnar said.

In this era of multitasking, tweeting, texting, and other “social” media, broadcasting sometimes seems more common than conversation.

“We communicate screen to screen more than face to face,” Radnar said, “but we hunger for the simple give-and-take of telling and listening to stories.”

Research has shown that reminiscence gives much more than pleasure: it connects strangers, strengthens the links between generations, and gives children a crucial sense of identity. Knowledge of family history has even been linked to better teen behavior and mental health.

Folklorist, storyteller, writer, and oral historian, Radner creates personal tales and stories about the people of northern New England. In recent years Radnar has helped various immigrant, refugee, and community groups collect their stories and fashion them into public presentations. She is past president of the American Folklore Society and the National Storytelling Network. Retired from a teaching career at American University, she has been studying, teaching, telling, and collecting stories most of her life. She lives in Lovell, Maine, and can be reached at jradner@american.edu.

“A Community Celebration of Stories” is made possible by grants from the Maine Humanities Council and United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, email westernmainestorytelling@gmail.com or call (207) 645-2982.



Organized in 2011, Western Maine Storytelling is a group of storytellers and story-lovers who present programs and support the art of storytelling in the region for audiences of all ages.