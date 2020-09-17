Western Mountain Photography Show announces winners

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is pleased to announce the winners in the Western Mountain Photography Show currently on display at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. The theme of the exhibit is “Reflections.” The winners were recognized at an awards reception held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The winners of the Juried Exhibit, each receiving a cash award and ribbon, were as follows: Best in Show: “Deer Reflection” by Laura Zamfirescu. In the Black & White Division - First Place: “Jordan Pond” by Rex Holsapple; Second Place: “A Moment of …” by Wess Connally; Third Place: “Cypress in Fog” by Rex Holsapple. In the Color Division – First Place: “Spencers” by Eric Johnsen; Second Place: “Swirling for Peace” by Jen Hickey; Third Place: “Autumn Island, Cupsuptic” by Isaac Crabtree.

The exhibit will remain on display through Columbus Day Weekend. Gallery hours are Wed-Sat from 10 AM-2 PM. Throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors are invited to cast one vote for their favorite image. At the conclusion of the show, the one with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award.

There are 46 images in the exhibit from 17 different artists in the Sixth Annual Western Mountain Photo Show. The competition is open to all photographers, amateur and professional. For more info on the RFA and their programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.



Winners at the Western Mountain Photography Show:

Laura Zamfirescu (pictured above). Best in Show - "Deer Reflection.”

Other winners, not present at the reception due to COVID-19, were Rex Holsapple and Eric Johnsen.