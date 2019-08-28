Franklin Countys First News

Western Mountain Photography Show begins Sept. 14 in Rangeley

August 28, 2019

"Bemis Beauty", a photograph by Peggy Torello, will be one of the images on display at the Western Mountain Photography Show.

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Western Mountain Photography Show on Sept. 14, through Oct. 6, 2019, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street, Rangeley. The theme of this year’s exhibit is The Artists Trail, a new joint project of the RFA and the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust that designates 15 scenic sites in the Rangeley Region for plein air artists and photographers.

Meet the photographers, enjoy the Juried Exhibit and the Awards Reception: a catered, public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The event is exclusively sponsored by ENS Associates.

For more information, call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

