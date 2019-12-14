“When You Find My Body” book signing at DDG

FARMINGTON - Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers will host a book signing of the book "When You Find My Body" by D. Dauphinee.

"When You Find My Body" tells the story of events preceding Geraldine Largay’s vanishing in July 2013, while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Maine, what caused her to go astray, and the massive search and rescue operation that followed. Her disappearance sparked the largest lost-person search in Maine history, which culminated in her being presumed dead. She was never again seen alive.

Marrying the joys and hardship of life in the outdoors, as well as exploring the search and rescue community, "When You Find My Body" examines dying with grace and dignity. There are lessons in the story, both large and small. Lessons that may well save lives in the future.

Dee is an American author of novels, biographies, and essays. His writing has gained a following with readers interested in the out-of-doors, history, travel, human interest, fly fishing, and the construction of essays. He has been a farmer, a photographer, a fishing & mountaineering guide, and an orthopedic physician’s assistant. For seven years he was a semi-pro wide receiver in the Canadian Football League’s farm system, and in the Eastern Football League. Dee has lived in Europe and South America.

For information email info@ddgbooks.com or call 778-3454.