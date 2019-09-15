Wilton Free Public Library hosts author Jonathan Cohen

WILTON - Wilton Free Public Library will host Jonathan Cohen for a book talk on Thursday, Sept. 26. Jonathan will read from and discuss his second book, In Nietzsche’s Footsteps, a philosophical travel memoir recounting his family’s trip to three of Nietzsche’s favorite residences and his concomitant encounter with the livability of Nietzsche’s philosophy.

He will follow with audience questions, and will have books for sale. Jonathan was born and raised just outside of Philadelphia, holds degrees from Harvard, Johns Hopkins, the Jewish Theological Seminary, and the University of Pennsylvania, and has been teaching at University of Maine Farmington since 1992, teaching everything from Critical Thinking to Ethics to Logic to Consciousness and Reality, but his primary research interests are Nietzsche and Plato. This event is free and open to the public.