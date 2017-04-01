Wilton Library hosts art exhibit by Mt. Blue seniors

WILTON - The current art show at the Wilton Free Public Library features artwork by two Mt. Blue High School seniors, Maggie Hickey and Emiliano Flores. This show will be displayed until Saturday, April 29. The artwork includes oil paintings, drawings, printmaking and ceramics.

Both Maggie and Emiliano plan to pursue art in the future. Maggie has begun studying engineering and design by taking an independent study course where she created a wooden automaton dragon. She plans to study industrial design in college so she can combine her love of mathematics with her love of art. Maggie is looking forward to learning how to integrate art and math into practical design. When talking about her art Maggie states

“The solution to hate is art," Maggie said.

This statement reflects her belief that it’s important to embrace art when things get rough.

Emiliano plans to pursue graphic design in college. He is interested in learning to combine art and design as visual communication. He hopes to work in web, logo and clothing design.

“Creativity is not what you know, it’s what you create with what you know," Emiliano said.

The work of both Maggie and Emiliano incorporates color, intensity and depth. Come and enjoy their beautiful work. For more information visit the library’s website, http://www.wilton-free.lib.me.us/, or call at 645-4831.

Both artists will participate in the Mt. Blue High School art show which will be at the Emery Community Arts Center. The opening reception will be on May 18 at 5 p.m. Every year this show highlights the work that Mt. Blue art students have worked on all year and is not to be missed.