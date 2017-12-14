Wilton library to host fiction workshop on Jan. 6

WILTON - Calling all writers! The Wilton Free Public Library will host a fiction writing workshop with local author and English professor, Pat O’Donnell.

The workshop will take place at the library on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $20 registration fee payable to the Wilton Free Public Library. Spaces are limited for this workshop so please register by Dec. 30.

O’Donnell describes the workshop as an opportunity to "mine our lives for significant moments, using them as starting points for our own fiction." After a discussion participants will be given prompts to write from their own lives, and discuss how to build them into stories. There will be a half-hour break, and writers are encouraged to bring lunch.

For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or email lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.