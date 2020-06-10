Winners announced for 2020 annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest

FARMINGTON - Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, in collaboration with the Farmington Public Library, congratulate the winners of the 2020 annual poetry contest. All of the winning poems can be read below.

"The Franklin County community is lucky to have a contest like this, especially now. It is important to have a place to which people can contribute their voices, and while part of the thrill of a contest is to submit knowing that you may not place in it, I feel outrageously fortunate knowing I get to read to every entry," said judge Laine Kuehn.

"I believe that poetry is a unifying force (and I believe that everyone can, and should, write poems). These last few months have been incredibly difficult for many, but I believe they also offer moments to slow down, moments of self-discovery, and the time to try to find language to talk about the things that move around inside us and matter to us most. As Mary Oliver wrote in her poem The Uses of Sorrow, 'Someone I loved once gave me / a box full of darkness. // It took me years to understand / that this, too, was a gift.'

So many voices sang through the poems submitted to this contest this year: voices of resistance, of self-investigation; young, curious voices and old, bright ones; voices which have been silenced and voices celebrating their sound. There were love poems, poems about deep familial bonds, poems of place, poems of quiet and unrepeatable moments, poems with a deft hand of rhyme and form, poems exploring private sorrows and dark places, poems probing deep confusion and poems which howl joy.

A subset of those voices are represented in these winning poems. They speak for themselves. While we cannot gather in person to hear them together, I hope two things: that we read them aloud to the people in our lives so that they can come alive off the page and in the mouths of people, as some poems are meant to do, and that each of us write a poem in the coming weeks - even if it’s a small one, just for us."

The winners are:

Age 8-12 - First Place: ​Margaret Bremner, ​Why?; Second Place: ​Xavier Judkins, ​The Tree; Third Place: ​Avery Pratt, ​Great Grammie.

Age 13-17 - First Place: ​Katrina Machetta, ​A Crazy Dream; Second Place: ​Alyana Savage, untitled; Third Place: ​Alexandria Tripp​ ​, ​C.I.R.E.F.

Age 18-25 - First Place: ​Mikayla Brown, ​Spring; Second Place: ​Chenoa Jackson, ​Done For Her.

Students of Literacy Volunteers - First Place: ​Joseph Austin, ​Morning Alone; Second Place: ​Anna Crockett, ​Not Knowing; Third Place: ​Liz Hodgkins, ​My Amazing Mom.

26+ - First Place: ​Andre Cormier, ​Mother, May I Revolution; Second Place: ​Nancy Romaines Walters, ​What Caused It; Third Place: ​Dave Mitchel, ​Reflection.

Congratulations to the winners of the Tenth Annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest. All first place winners will receive 25 dollars in cash, second place winners receive 2 movie tickets, and third place winners receive 5 Literacy Bucks. All winning poems are published on the Literacy Volunteers website at westernmaineliteracy.org. Thank you to all of the contributing poets, and to Kuehn.

​Why?​ by Margeret Bremner, age 8, First Place, Farmington

I sit down,

Then I look around,

At the bright blue sky.

I bring my thoughts back to myself,

As I wonder...why?

I watch an ant scuttle by,

With all its stealth.

I look back up at the sky,

Like the answer is written in the clouds,

As I wonder….why?

The Tree ​ by Xavier Judkins, age 10, Second Place, Chesterville

There in the garden it lays

day after day it stays,

There in the ground rain goes,

sucking it up with it's toes,

This is a moral of a tree

and what it's supposed to be

Great Grammie ​by Avery Pratt, Third Place, Strong

You remind me of

A sloth and The sound of chimes in the morning And the word g​reat You are very intelligent! You remind me of a sloth as you are

A very sweet, calm Grammie With a whole bowl

Of honey On the table.

A Crazy Dream by Katrina Machetta, age 15, First Place

I have a dream. People say dreams are like wishes from the heart but to me my dream is tomorrow’s reality. I never understood why people thought my dream was crazy until I laughed at my friend’s dream just as crazy as mine. I put it on a dream board but realized I was living someone else’s. I wish for a miracle but realize my life is one like locking a firefly in a jar and expecting its light to shine from Moscow to New York. I want to scream but sometimes the speakers are broken. I want to look into the mirror and see the person I want to be not the one I am destined to be. Maybe I don’t want to be the director this time but the star that shines brighter than the whole galaxy. I don’t want to be the final draft on Grammarly. I want to be the perfect original that no one sees. I dream a thousand dreams but somehow I know this is the right one.

Untitled, by Alyana Savage, Second Place

My name means “eternal blossom”

My hair is black like a raven

My eyes brown like mud on a gloomy, rainy day

My lips are tinted with a slight red pigment

Freckles splattered all over my face

Like white paint on a black canvas to look like stars

This is my appearance on the outside

But what am I like on the inside

Is my imagination like the drawing pages of a three year old

Circles, lines, the colors pink, blue,

Just a random assortment of worldly goods

Are my dreams the fantasies I can't seem to reach because I'm stuck in a place called depression

Is my heart actually cracked like the ice in antarctica

Shattered by so many heart breaks a girl my age shouldn't have to experience

Is my body actually as empty as it feels

Is my soul just pitch black like a dark night in the forest

In that dark forest is there light from the moon or is all hope lost for the little creatures that live there

I don't know who I am inside, I know who I look like on the outside

I look like a girl who knows who she wants to be when she is older

I look like a girl who is confident in what she wears because she looks like a girl from a seventies show

I look like a girl who smiles and laughs at everything because she is supposedly happy

That girl knows who she is

That girl is a part of me but she isn't all of me

She is the ying to my yang

She is my other half

I don't know how to connect the two puzzle pieces to make one beautiful masterpiece

I don’t know the person I am

And that scares me

C.I.R.E.F. ​by Alexandria Tripp, Third place, Madrid

With each passing moment I spend alone

Something inside me dies

When I'm with my friends, time always flies

But when I'm alone..

The voices find their way in

They taunt and tease and call out in spite

I built up walls

Just to keep them out

But something as simple as an argument

Causes the walls to crumble

And allows the voices in

Once again

I wonder..

When will this end?

W ​ hen will the voices leave me in peace? One day... one day

Years later, the voices leave

Because I found something better

With my friends by my side

And a family of my own

I am finally home

Spring ​ by Mykala Brown, First place, W. Farmington

Blustering winds

Red cheeks

Runny noses

Leaves blowing this way and that

Wait! What leaves?!

None are on the trees

Crunch crunch

Under your feet

Careful not to fall!

Done For Her ​by Chenoa Jackson, Second place Her father disappeared

One day into the mists

Never to be seen again.

She never really understood

The reason why

Or where he went

Just that he had received a call

He had hugged her,

Told her he loved her

And that he would protect the country

So she would be safe

But he had never returned

The old oak door opens

To welcome the one

Who has raised her

As his own

Since she was five.

His hands are worn

From hours of work

That he does for her

So she can live

A better life.

He wants something better

For his growing niece

The one who is

Like a daughter to him

The one that makes him happy.

He always brightens

When he sees her

Smiling to welcome him home.

He's tired, worn

But he tries hard

To not let it show

But she sees it

Before he even comes in

His shoulders straighten

His expression changes

He becomes happier

Just seeing her smile.

​Morning alone​, by Joseph Austin, First place, Farmington Fire burns in the wood stove

Appliances hum.

Through the window, trees are in silhouette.

Sun is rising.

A fullness envelops me.

I am alone,

Yet feel a part of something.

There is no feeling of loneliness.

I watch the skyline,

Wanting the light to stay as it is,

Breaking dawn.

Shortly, day will be upon us.

The light pink sky,

It takes me away.

Sitting in a Rangeley boat,

Coaxing brook trout from the waters of the Kennebago.

The perfect time of day,

No pressure.

The show hasn’t begun,

Just sitting in the theatre, alone, watching the preview,

Pink sky, purple clouds,

Quiet except for the birds.

I recall the chickadees from my walk in the woods yesterday.

I was alone,

And yet, I was not.

​Not Knowing , ​by Anna Crocket, Second place, Jay The words to me

Was just letters

On a piece of paper or in a book

I didn't if they were a

vowel or consonant

Trying to sound them out

Did not know how to sound out words

I memorize some words

I could say words

Try to spell them out

I wrote the words over

and over

Misspelled words all the time

Then I started learning

That words have sounds

There is consonants and vowels

Know the difference

Between vowels and consonants

They make words

How to sounds out words

It's hard

I know how to read now

The letters are not just letters

On a piece of paper

They make up a word

My Amazing МОМ​ ​by Liz Hodgkins, Third Place, Jay Gentle, Kind

Always on my mind

loving, Caring

Always Charming

Helpful and true

She helps me when Im blue

busy as a bee

But always there for me

Loves me more then what I can see

Stuck with four

But always cleaning the floor

Always a Cleaner

But also a Believer

Mother, May I Revolution ​by Andre Cormier, First place

The May wind is gusting its guts out,

the geek-gone rage, old man winter whispers

turned to the wind of the wolf's lungs huffing and puffing,

your little house down, your backyard bbq

celebration of green overcoming brown,

blown from your mind with the leaves of fall

that hurtle decomposed, ticker-ticker-tisk

through fresh blades of grass and ephemeral flowers,

zombies in the jet stream

of seasonal pendulum swing.

Chirps of birds and frogs, fowl and amphibian,

swallowed in the rush and lust of equilibrium,

Awakening stalled by a shout of life

stolen breath and polar vortex, pouring from exhausted lungs.

Awakening stalled, its revival from autumnal bookmark,

its catalyst of equinox all undone,

smothered in 3 inches of feathery wet flakes of snow.

One more reminder that cycles can be disrupted,

anomalies can be deadly;

A sharp, but jagged incision in the cloak of normalcy,

where the winds of violent change find their opening.

May 9, 2020

What Caused It​, by Nancy Romaines Walters, Second place

the trigger in this context

more precious than gold

and elusive as fresh air on Mars

and me a pacifist already loathing

all guns including their triggers

now with twice the reason to melt

them all down

part by part

in a fiery cauldron, roiling and molten

till all triggers are gone and then, from formless

recast into spines for strength and ladders for climbing

or the strongest of guide wires for following back

from where one was shot to

without will or warning

bloodlessly

suddenly

hapless

absent

gone

wherever you've been

hello, you were missed you are back

we are here

hello.

reflection by Dave Mitchel, Third place, Farmington

I get further away from my children every day

Our own expanding universe, with a Big Bang beginning

Once I was the Sun, with them firm in my grasp

Now they are satellites out wandering, exploring, sending back pictures

And I'm cooling down with less need of heat

The other orbiters cold and dead anyway

But moons remain, so faithful, relying on reflection

Seeming to change but only tricking the eye

Going in and out of the shadows I desire

So I'll continue to move until another Sun pulls me away

Pulls me apart

Shares me with the lonely universe

And if I'm lucky, a small part will remain

A faithful moon, ducking in and out of blessed shadow

Relying on reflection