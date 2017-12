FARMINGTON - Winners of the The Farmington Public Library Art Raffle are as follows:

Scott Morrison won a piece, Dialoge, by Dona Segers

Erin Seegery won a mirror made by Jan Royal

Ellen Shibles won a wall sculpture, Poppies, by Penny Hall

Linda Dority won a piece, Earth Energies, made by Mary McFarland

Susan Waller and Kathy Beaubien each won a print of a work by Mary McFarland

Lona Ford won a piece, Triptic, by Donna Segers