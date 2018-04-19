Winners of the FPL, Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties announce the following winners of this spring’s poetry contest.

In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:

First Place: Owen Knapp

Second Place: Avery Jessen

Third Place: Bonnie Bea Knapp

In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:

First Place: Caroline Frank

Second Place: Mya Kellett

Third Place: Kalley Starbird

In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:

First Place: Zackary Lavoie

Second Place: Mikayla Brown

In the age category of 26 and older.

First Place: Karen Farrell

Second Place: Kelly Sterns

Third Place: Greg Zemlansky

Thank you so much to all of our poets who entered into this year's contest! We would especially like to thank the judge, Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to our contest.

All are welcome to join us for the public reading of the winning poems at 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Farmington Public Library.