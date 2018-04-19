Winners of the FPL, Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest
FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties announce the following winners of this spring’s poetry contest.
In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:
First Place: Owen Knapp
Second Place: Avery Jessen
Third Place: Bonnie Bea Knapp
In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:
First Place: Caroline Frank
Second Place: Mya Kellett
Third Place: Kalley Starbird
In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:
First Place: Zackary Lavoie
Second Place: Mikayla Brown
In the age category of 26 and older.
First Place: Karen Farrell
Second Place: Kelly Sterns
Third Place: Greg Zemlansky
Thank you so much to all of our poets who entered into this year's contest! We would especially like to thank the judge, Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to our contest.
All are welcome to join us for the public reading of the winning poems at 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Farmington Public Library.
