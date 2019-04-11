Word Buzz celebrates Poetry Month on April 11

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties’ “Word Buzz” series wraps up for the winter season Thursday, April 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a poetry month celebration featuring four young poets: Hannah Calkin, Audrey Gidman, Zack Lavoie, and Zoe Stonetree.

Word Buzz is an informal, once monthly chat with people in the word biz. Rolling Fatties donates 10 percent of sales during the event to Webster Library in Kingfield.

Hannah Calkin was born and raised in South Portland. She recently graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a B.F.A. in Creative Writing and was awarded the 2018 Creative Writing Award for excellence by the faculty. Her work can be found in the Sandy River Review, The River, Barren Magazine, Rhythm & Bones, Persephone’s Daughters, and forthcoming in Riggwelter Press. Her first book of poetry, Pomegranate Odyssey, will be available from Unsolicited Press in August 2019. She currently works as a reading tutor and hopes to attend an M.F.A. program in the near future.

Audrey Gidman is a local poet and maker residing in the western foothills of Maine. She received her BFA from the University of Maine at Farmington. Her work can be found in Slippery Elm, Confrontation, The Rush and elsewhere. She is the 2018 recipient of the Elyse Wolf Poetry Prize. Her chapbook, body psalms, is forthcoming from Slate Roof Press.

Zack Lavoie graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington and is the author of the chapbook UPHEAVALS (Pond Bench Press). He was awarded the 2017 Alice James Books Director's Chair Fellowship in Farmington, Maine and is the winner of the Franklin & Somerset County Poetry Competition. Zack is the founder of Northland Creative where he works as a copy editor. He also is a poetry editor for Flypaper Magazine out of Columbus OH. His work can be found or is forthcoming in many journals, both in print and online. Find him at zackarylavoie.com or on Twitter @zclavoie.

Zoe Stonetree is a student in UMF’s creative writing program as well as Director’s Chair Fellow at Alice James Books. She is a lifelong Mainer, save for recent stints in Massachusetts and Alaska.

Rolling Fatties sparked as a food truck delivering burritos from the windows of a '74 Airstream. Inspired by the fresh and local tenets of Mexican cooking, Rolling Fatties now offers Fatties, bowls, wings, falafel and more deliciousness in a renovated farmhouse in the sweet little village of Kingfield. The restaurant and bar at 268 Main Street in Kingfield will reopen for the summer on June 1 Thursday-Sunday with a community event every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and live music and a farmers’ market every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.