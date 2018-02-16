Word Buzz presents Patricia O’Donnell on March 1

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties’ Word Buzz series continues Thursday, March 1 at 6:30 to 8 p.m. welcoming local novelist, short story writer and memoirist Patricia O’Donnell.

O'Donnell is a Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Maine at Farmington, where she is Director of the BFA Program in Creative Writing. Her most recent book is a collection of short fiction, titled Gods for Sale, that won the 2016 Serena McDonald Kennedy Award and was published by Snake Nation Press. She also has a memoir, Waiting to Begin, and a novel, Necessary Places. Her next novel, The Vigilance of Stars, is scheduled to be published in spring of 2019. She lives in Wilton with her husband Michael Burke, a Professor at Colby, and is delighted to be part of the reading series at Rolling Fatties.

Enjoy a beer and burrito in a warm and relaxing atmosphere as O’Donnell reads her work and regales us with her wit, wisdom, and her love of language. As the novelist Richard Ford has said, her work is characterized by its “plain-spoken subtlety and canny elegance, and its unerring instinct for what’s important to write novels about: matters of the heart, to which O'Donnell gives full, memorable voice.”

There will be some Q&A time after the reading too, so if you have any questions about writing fiction or nonfiction, her forthcoming novel, what it’s like to teach writing, tornadoes, cornfields, or anything else, O’Donnell will be happy to talk with you!

Word Buzz is an informal, once monthly chat with people in the word biz. Rolling Fatties donates 10 percent of sales during the event to Webster Library in Kingfield.