Writing workshop for youth starts Jan. 15

FARMINGTON - Young writers in the area will have the chance to sharpen their skills during an upcoming five-week workshop held at Twice Sold Tales on Main Street.

Written will bring four professionals of four different topics to the downtown bookstore for a reoccurring Wednesday evening work session. Kicking off the series is Portland's Telling Room- a non-profit dedicated to inspiring young people to write. The Telling Room will be covering the topic of self-publishing; skills learned during the session will be put to use throughout the program for a final publication project in the fifth week.

Following the Telling Room will be an evening dedicated to poetry lead by local poet Audrey Gidman. Gidman is an award-winning poet and has been published in several anthologies. She also leads the monthly open mic poetry night held at Twice Sold Tales.

On Jan. 29 author of As Many Nows As I Can Get, Shana Youngdahl, will lead a session focused on the art of fiction. Youngdahl is a local author whose new novel just received national recognition. Wrapping up the series is The University of Maine at Orono's Hannah Robbins. Robbins writes non-fiction, specifically focusing on scientific narratives.

The final week of Written will focus on finishing up a publication project that will showcase work accomplished by the writers. Each session will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15 and occurring each Wednesday following until Feb. 12. Sessions will include heavy snacks and tea.

This project is made possible in-part by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's Special Projects fund and Twice Sold Tales.

The workshop is sliding scale and scholarships are available. Sign-up deadline is Jan. 10. For more information call 778-4411 or head to Facebook and message Twice Sold Tales.