Yankee Doodle DIVA at RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY - Reserve your tickets now for the Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ show: “Yankee Doodle DIVA - Bob Hope’s USO Show comes to Rangeley.” This cabaret-style evening of music and dance is slated for Feb. 23 through 25 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday’s matinee is at 2 p.m.

The show stars local comedians Tim Straub and Carolyn Smith with a talented cast of singers and dancers. Be entertained by great music, sparkling celebrities and poignant Americana as you are transported through the decades. Any servicemen or women that attend in uniform receive a $10 discount at the door. A lighthearted evening of entertainment with an unpredictable cast of characters.

To reserve your seats, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on ‘Buy Tickets” at the top of the page, or call the Box Office Mon, Wed, or Thurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited seats will also be available at the door. Choose from cabaret table seating or theater seating; all seats are $25 / $20 for First-Night (Friday). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for beer, wine and snacks which can be enjoyed before and during the show. To see the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.