Youth Ensemble of New England to perform on June 28

RANGELEY - The Youth Ensemble of New England will present a concert at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. There is no admission fee but donations will be gratefully accepted. The concert is presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The Youth Ensemble of New England is comprised of about 30 young people ages 10 to 20 and is based at Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster MA. They have performed in many countries of the world including the US, Canada, Iceland, Scotland, and England.

The repertoire of the orchestra includes light American and Pops-type music, great sacred music and works of the masters such as Bach, Mendelssohn, Purcell, and Dvorak. Talented young soloists will be featured. The goal of the orchestra is to share their love of great music with their audiences.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of concerts and events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.