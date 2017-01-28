24th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off winners announced

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 24th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place on Jan. 19 at the Gingerbread House Restaurant.

The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with about 185 people tasting delicious chili and chowder samples from 12 area restaurants and take-outs and then casting their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2017 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili Winners

Best Overall: Tie: Forks in the Air and The Shed

Mild, Forks in the Air

Medium, The Twisted Willow

Hot, Red Onion

Chowder Winners

Best Overall: Sarge’s Pub & Grub

Seafood, Sarge’s Pub & Grub

Vegetable, Red Onion

The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.