24th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 24th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place on Jan. 19 at the Gingerbread House Restaurant.
The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with about 185 people tasting delicious chili and chowder samples from 12 area restaurants and take-outs and then casting their votes for their favorites.
The winners of the 2017 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:
Chili Winners
Best Overall: Tie: Forks in the Air and The Shed
Mild, Forks in the Air
Medium, The Twisted Willow
Hot, Red Onion
Chowder Winners
Best Overall: Sarge’s Pub & Grub
Seafood, Sarge’s Pub & Grub
Vegetable, Red Onion
The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.
