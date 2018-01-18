A-1 Auto Transport offering scholarship contest to Maine students

FARMINGTON - If you are looking for a way to cover some of those college expenses or you are looking for a way to cover the costs or books or trade school, then A-1 Auto Transport has the scholarship opportunity for you!

Expanding their reach to the city of Farmington and surrounding areas of Maine, A-1 Auto Transport wants to welcome every student that is currently enrolled in an accredited educational institute, trade school, driving school or other institute of higher learning to apply for a scholarship to cover some of the costs of going to school.

Students that apply can be any age and should have a grade point average of at least 3.0.

Those that wish to apply have the chance to be awarded $1,000, $500 or $250 that is sent to the financial aid office for the school that the winner attends.

The applicants must submit not only their contact information, name and school information to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with an essay of 1,000 words. The essay should be about a topic relating to the auto transport industry such as moving overseas, transporting in an enclosed or open container, rules and regulations of shipping, etc.

Keep in mind that all the essays will be checked to make sure they are 100 percent unique and that the student wrote them themselves. All articles will be posted on the website for others to see and vote on. Students are encouraged to share their articles with those they know. The Scholarship Committee will then decide by the end of March 2018 on the winner and they will be notified through email.

A-1 Auto Transport feels that every student should have the ability to have a burden free way to go to school. They are hoping more students take the opportunity to try and win the scholarship awards they are offering.

For more information please check the company website at:

https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.