Accomplished Franklin Savings branch manager retires; assistant manager named replacement

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Skowhegan Branch Manager Sally Dwyer and named Assistant Branch Manager Patrick Dore as her successor.

“We are very confident in Patrick’s abilities to step up and assume Sally’s responsibilities. They have been working together for three years and our customers will find the transition seamless,” said Shelley Deane, executive vice president, administration and human resources. “We look forward to continued long-term branch success.”

“We are going to miss Sally’s strong leadership in our Skowhegan branch as well as her many contributions to the FSB family,” said President and CEO Peter Judkins. “She has done an excellent job selecting and developing both Patrick and Sherri to assume leadership positions within the branch. We are confident that the bank’s strong commitment to the community and our customers will continue.”

Dwyer, a vice president, came to Franklin Savings Bank in 1998 as a commercial loan administrator from the former Kingfield Bank, where she worked as a commercial lender. She was soon promoted to manager at the Skowhegan branch and, under her leadership; the branch has experienced unprecedented growth. Throughout her career, Dwyer has been a strong advocate for community and in 2002 was named Skowhegan Citizen of the Year.

Additionally, she is the past president of the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Skowhegan Rotary Club. Previously, she spent five years serving on the Carrabassett Valley Budget Committee.

“Sally’s dedication to the bank, the Skowhegan community and her staff has been the cornerstone of the branch success. She is a natural community banker with the expertise and compassion to serve everyone from the large business customer to first-time home buyers. Sally is a true community leader,” said Deane.

Dwyer was born in Jackman and graduated from South Portland High School in 1971. While at Franklin Savings Bank, she has advanced her education in the banking industry through various coursework.

Married to Larry Dwyer, they have a grown son, Joseph, and a grandson.

As Dwyer retires, Dore, her assistant manager, becomes branch manager and assumes the successful legacy that Dwyer leaves behind.

Dore, a Skowhegan native, returned to the Skowhegan area with his family when he joined the Franklin Savings Bank team May 2014.

Dore studied business and finance at the University of Southern Maine and recently graduated from the Northern New England School of Banking. He is active in numerous community organizations in Skowhegan, including the town’s budget & finance committee, Main Street Skowhegan and the Skowhegan Rotary Club, where he was recently appointed to serve as president for the 2017-2018 term.

“Patrick has demonstrated a strong initiative to learn and develop as a community banker and makes it a priority to meet the financial needs of his customers,” said Deane. “We are confident in his abilities to assume the responsibility of the Skowhegan branch as we believe along with his natural abilities he has benefited greatly working closely with Sally and an exceptional staff.”

While Dore assumes manager responsibilities, Loan Officer Sherri Lewis steps up to the assistant branch manager position. Lewis has been integral to the branch’s success in her current position of consumer loan officer as well as her long-time work in customer service.

“Sherri is one of our employees who can pick up and do most any job.” said Deane. Her diverse background and general banking knowledge make her a great fit to partner with Patrick in managing the day-to-day operations of the Skowhegan branch.”

Dore, Lewis, and bank management welcome members of the community to stop in to wish Dwyer the best in her retirement at a branch open house scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Franklin Savings Bank is a top-ranked community bank serving Western and Central Maine since 1868.