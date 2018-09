FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education will now be offering night classes for those looking to prepare for a high school equivalency diploma.

Mathematics beginning:

Monday, September 24

English / Language Arts beginning:

Thursday, September 27

Classes run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Adult Education Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington

Please notify the office at 778-3460 for childcare needs or other questions.